Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family facing eviction due to poor management at Fort Myers apartment complex

items.[0].videoTitle
A Fort Myers mom says a poorly paved entryway at her apartment complex, is forcing her to keep her kids on virtual learning for another year.
Posted at 9:12 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 21:52:05-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers mom says come the end of the month, she and her six kids could be homeless, and it's all because of poor management at her apartment complex.

MORE: Poor paving at Fort Myers complex leading to busing issues

FOX 4 first brought you her story back in April about how school buses won't even enter the property, but tonight we're uncovering new details and showing you what happened when FOX 4's Rochelle Alleyne showed up to ask complex managers some questions.

See the full story on FOX 4 News at 10.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku