Family displaced in overnight fire, Tice Fire Dept. says

TICE, Fla. — A family is displaced from their home after a fire overnight, according to the Tice Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to the scene of a mobile home on Hamilton Drive, around 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. They said there was smoke coming out of the home, but crews put out the fire. Most of the damage was contained to the rear bedroom, and the home is repairable, according to Tice Fire.

The three people who lived there (including one child) are now staying with relatives, according to the department.

There are no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the battalion chief on scene believes it was accidental.

Fort Myers firefighters also helped clear this scene.