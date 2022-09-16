False report of active shooter at South Fort Myers High School

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a false report of an active shooter at South Fort Myers High School today around 1:00 p.m.

Lee County Public Schools confirmed that there is no active shooter.

The district alerted parents by texting "All our schools are safe. There is not a threat to students. The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the threat as part of a nationwide hoax."

LCSO said South Fort Myers High School and all schools in Lee County jurisdiction are deemed safe. All lockdowns have been lifted.

LCSO released an official statement on Twitter.

This afternoon at approximately 1:00 p.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an active shooter at South Fort Myers High School. All resources were allocated and deployed to the school. Shortly after, it was determined to be a hoax call. pic.twitter.com/q75KcbAsTQ — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) September 16, 2022

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received notification of a possible threat to @LeeSchools. All resources have been allocated to checking our schools. Simultaneously, we received info that the reported threat may be part of a nationwide swatting event. — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) September 16, 2022

#BREAKING: Lee County Public Schools says there is NO active shooter at South Fort Myers High School. A call came into 911, stating there's an active shooter. Again, THIS IS FALSE. I'm heading to the scene to gather more details. @Fox4Now #LeeCounty #FortMyers #Florida — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) September 16, 2022