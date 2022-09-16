Watch Now
False report of active shooter at South Fort Myers High School

Posted at 1:35 PM, Sep 16, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a false report of an active shooter at South Fort Myers High School today around 1:00 p.m.

Lee County Public Schools confirmed that there is no active shooter.

The district alerted parents by texting "All our schools are safe. There is not a threat to students. The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the threat as part of a nationwide hoax."

LCSO said South Fort Myers High School and all schools in Lee County jurisdiction are deemed safe. All lockdowns have been lifted.

LCSO released an official statement on Twitter.

