FAA computer outage causes long-term pause of flights across the US

FORT MYERS, Fla. — FORT MYERS, Fla.- The Federal Aviation Administration has reported that a possible computer failure could create a domino effect for several flights and could pause flights throughout the country.

The FAA tweeted at 7:19 a.m. on Wednesday that they are still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system after the outage. Due to the outage, the administration is ordering all airlines to pause all domestic departures, until 9:00 A.M EST.

The administration said this will allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

According to the FAA, their computer technology called the Notice to Air Missions sends out advisories for flight hazards and real time restrictions to pilots during flight operations. Several airlines are currently posting flight information on their websites, advising people to double check the status of their flights throughout the morning.

The Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers has not reported any delays, however the FAA has advised that this could cause major delays and cancellations for flights around the country.

This comes after FAA proposed a rule where the administration requires charter, commuter, air tour operators and aircraft manufacturers that creates a critical safety approach and enhance the Safety Management System (SMS).

The system is a set of policies and procedures where companies help identify, monitor and address potential operational hazards early before they become a serious problem.

The rule also supported the FAA’s approach to detect and correct potential safety issues, such as accidents or incidents.

We’ll continue to keep you updated with this developing story.