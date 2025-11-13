EXTRA TIME EP: 38: FC Naples reflects on incredible first season

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 38!

The magical season has come to an end for FC Naples. The club lost 1-0 in the semifinals to One Knoxville SC. But there's so much to be proud of after the club exceeded all pre-season expectations.

From being the first expansion team in USL League 1 history to host a playoff match, to making a deep playoff run, FC Naples has a lot of momentum to build on for next season.

