EXTRA TIME EP: 37: FC Naples is heading to the semifinals

The magical season continues for FC Naples. After a thrilling victory this past weekend at home, the club now travels to Tennessee to take on One Knoxville SC.

The semifinal match will be the toughest test yet for the team in its inaugural season. With the best record in the regular season, One Knoxville SC won the USL League One Players' Shield along with the #1 seed in the playoffs.

