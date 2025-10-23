Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

EXTRA TIME EP: 35: FC Naples gears up for final match of first regular season

PODCAST HIGHLIGHTS: FC Naples will play the final match of the inaugural season on Saturday. We also look ahead to the playoffs starting next week.
EXTRA TIME EP: 35: FC Naples gears up for final match of first regular season
Posted

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 35!

FC Naples is down to the final match of the inaugural season. This weekend's match against Charlotte Independence will set the final seeding ahead of the playoffs.

EXTRA TIME EP: 34: FC Naples down to last two matches of regular season:

EXTRA TIME EP: 34: FC Naples down to last two matches of regular season

Charlotte is desperately holding onto the final playoff spot, while FC Naples can still host a home playoff game with a win and a loss by Union Omaha.

EXTRA TIME EP: 33: FC Naples waits out weather delay, looks ahead to Snowbird Derby:

EXTRA TIME EP: 33: FC Naples waits out weather delay, looks ahead to Snowbird Derby

Now let's talk about tickets! Season tickets have sold fast, but there are still plenty of single-match tickets and ticket packs for a set number of matches. Check out the schedule above, then CLICK HERE to snag those tickets.

FC Naples

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.