EXTRA TIME EP: 35: FC Naples gears up for final match of first regular season

FC Naples is down to the final match of the inaugural season. This weekend's match against Charlotte Independence will set the final seeding ahead of the playoffs.

Charlotte is desperately holding onto the final playoff spot, while FC Naples can still host a home playoff game with a win and a loss by Union Omaha.

FC Naples

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.