EXTRA TIME EP: 34: FC Naples down to last two matches of regular season

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 34!

FC Naples has just two matches left in the inaugural season. The team has already secured a place in the playoffs, but the team controls its own destiny to host a playoff game.

EXTRA TIME EP: 33: FC Naples waits out weather delay, looks ahead to Snowbird Derby:

EXTRA TIME EP: 33: FC Naples waits out weather delay, looks ahead to Snowbird Derby

In this week's podcast, Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland discusses the team's final two matches of the regular season ahead of the playoffs.

EXTRA TIME EP: 32: FC Naples clinches Playoffs, gets revenge against AV Alta FC:

EXTRA TIME EP: 32: FC Naples clinches Playoffs, gets revenge against AV Alta FC

Now let's talk about tickets! Season tickets have sold fast, but there are still plenty of single-match tickets and ticket packs for a set number of matches. Check out the schedule above, then CLICK HERE to snag those tickets.

FC Naples

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.