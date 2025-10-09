EXTRA TIME EP: 33: FC Naples waits out weather delay, looks ahead to Snowbird Derby

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 33!

FC Naples waited out a 4 1/2 hour weather delay in the match against Union Omaha. This weekend, the club travels to New York to take on Westchester SC for the third installment of the Snowbird Derby.

In this week's podcast, Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland discusses the team's race to the playoffs, as well as what he's expecting for the final push of the season.

You'll also hear from Brecc Evans, a Center Back on the team who is originally from California. Evans was brought in to help stabilize the defensive front.

