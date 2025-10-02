EXTRA TIME EP: 32: FC Naples clinches Playoffs, gets revenge against AV Alta FC

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 32!

FC Naples secured a spot in the playoffs in the club's inaugural season. And they did so by defeating their rival on the west coast, AV Alta FC, 4-0 in a home match at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

EXTRA TIME EP: 31: Revenge week for FC Naples:

EXTRA TIME EP:31: Revenge Week for FC Naples

In this week's podcast, Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland discusses the team's race to the playoffs, as well as what he's expecting for the final push of the season.

EXTRA TIME EP: 30: FC Naples wins two matches in a row, extends unbeaten streak to 10:

EXTRA TIME EP: 30: FC Naples wins two matches in a row, extends unbeaten streak to 10

Now let's talk about tickets! Season tickets have sold fast, but there are still plenty of single-match tickets and ticket packs for a set number of matches. Check out the schedule above, then CLICK HERE to snag those tickets.

FC Naples

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.