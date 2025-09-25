EXTRA TIME EP:31: Revenge Week for FC Naples

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 31!

If there's one team in the USL League One that has been a nemesis for FC Naples this year, it's been AV Alta FC. The first match against the southern California team was postponed due to travel delays. When they eventually played, FC Naples lost 4 to 1.

EXTRA TIME EP: 30: FC Naples wins two matches in a row, extends unbeaten streak to 10

EXTRA TIME EP: 30: FC Naples wins two matches in a row, extends unbeaten streak to 10

On the flip side, since the June match FC Naples went on an unbelievable 10 league matches in a row without a loss.

EXTRA TIME EP: 29: The race for the Golden Boot

EXTRA TIME EP: 29 The race for the Golden Boot

In this week's podcast, Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland discusses the team late season push for the playoffs.

EXTRA TIME EP: 28: FC Naples stays hot, extends unbeaten streak

EXTRA TIME EP: 28: FC Naples stays hot, extends unbeaten streak

Now let's talk about tickets! Season tickets have sold fast, but there are still plenty of single-match tickets and ticket packs for a set number of matches. Check out the schedule above, then CLICK HERE to snag those tickets.

FC Naples

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.