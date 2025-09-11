EXTRA TIME EP: 29: The race for the Golden Boot

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 29!

When Karsen Henderlong first appeared on Extra Time, he said his job was to score goals. He's done that and then some. Henderlong currently sits tied for the lead league in goals scored.

EXTRA TIME EP: 3: Meet Karsen Henderlong

EXTRA TIME EP 3

The goal scoring has helped FC Naples extend its current unbeaten streak to nine. Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland discusses the team's recent success in the race for the playoffs.

sarah passey photo

Now let's talk about tickets! Season tickets have sold fast, but there are still plenty of single-match tickets and ticket packs for a set number of matches. Check out the schedule above, then CLICK HERE to snag those tickets.

FC Naples

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.