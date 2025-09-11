Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EXTRA TIME EP: 29: The race for the Golden Boot

PODCAST HIGHLIGHT: Karsen Henderlong has helped propel FC Naples to a successful first season with his prolific scoring. The Indiana native is currently tied for the lead league in goals.
Posted

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 29!

When Karsen Henderlong first appeared on Extra Time, he said his job was to score goals. He's done that and then some. Henderlong currently sits tied for the lead league in goals scored.

EXTRA TIME EP: 3: Meet Karsen Henderlong

The goal scoring has helped FC Naples extend its current unbeaten streak to nine. Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland discusses the team's recent success in the race for the playoffs.

