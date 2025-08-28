EXTRA TIME EP: 27: FC Naples returns to action with Snowbird Derby

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 27!

FC Naples returns to action after a nice break. The club battled One Knoxville SC to a tie on the road. This weekend, the club returns home to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex to take on Westchester SC for the Snowbird Derby.

In this week's podcast, Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland discusses the team's recent streak of success. As well as what he's looking for from the boys in deep blue ahead of the final third of the season.

