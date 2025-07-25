EXTRA TIME EP: 22: FC Naples shows resiliency on the pitch

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 22!

FC Naples showed resiliency in the last two matches as the club looks to rebound from its first losing streak. First it was a come-from-behind victory against Westchester SC, followed by a last minute goal to tie the match against AV Alta FC.

EXTRA TIME EP: 20: Ian Cerro shares the lessons he learned from his father

EXTRA TIME EP: 20: Ian Cerro shares the lessons he learned from his father

Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland joins Fox 4's Ryan Kruger to discuss the exciting goals the club made in the final minutes of each match. The team faces Greenville Triumph FC in the group stage of the USL Jägermeister Cup this weekend. After several weeks on the road, the club is looking forward to three home matches in the month of August.

EXTRA TIME EP: 18: A sibling rivalry on the pitch

EXTRA TIME EP: 18: A sibling rivalry on the pitch

Every week, Fox 4's Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger will go off the pitch and behind the scenes with coaches, players, supporters, team organizers, and others involved with Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

FC Naples

Now let's talk about tickets! Season tickets have sold fast, but there are still plenty of single-match tickets and ticket packs for a set number of matches. Check out the schedule above, then CLICK HERE to snag those tickets.

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.