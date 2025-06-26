EXTRA TIME EP: 18: A sibling rivalry on the pitch

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 18!

FC Naples is on a tough road trip with three matches in 10 days. When the team returns to Paradise Coast Sports Complex on July 4th, they'll face off against the Tampa Bay Rowdies - and one player will face off against his own brother.

SIBLING RIVALRY: How to brothers made their professional soccer dreams come true, while facing off against each other:

SIBLING RIVALRY: FC Naples and Tampa Bay Rowdies kick off Wednesday night

Gustavo Fernandes plays for FC Naples. His older brother, Leo, plays for the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The previous match between the two teams came down to a thrilling set of penalty kicks. The Rowdies came out on top.

Later in the podcast, Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland discusses the difficult road trip and the challenges of balancing league play and the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Every week, Fox 4's Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger will go off the pitch and behind the scenes with coaches, players, supporters, team organizers, and others involved with Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

FC Naples

