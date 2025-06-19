EXTRA TIME EP: 17: FC Naples battles to draw against rival Chattanooga

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 17!

FC Naples returned to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex last weekend for a rematch against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. The two clubs battled to a draw. Now, the team has this weekend off before two matches on the road next week.

The match against Chattanooga was a time for Justin Weiss to shine. Soon after logging his first minutes for the club, Weiss scored both goals on Saturday. The first goal featured a "double-header" between Weiss and fellow Indiana Hoosier Karsen Henderlong.

sarah passey photo FC Naples forward Justin Weiss played his first minutes on the team against Union Omaha.

Every week, Fox 4 Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger will go off the pitch and behind the scenes with coaches, players, supporters, team organizers, and others involved with Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

