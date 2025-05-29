EXTRA TIME EP 14: FC Naples dominates reigning champion after two tough losses

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 14!

FC Naples is back at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex after a huge win against the reigning USL League One Champions, Union Omaha. The team handled Omaha with three goals. Another goal was called back after a controversial offside penalty.

Every week, Fox 4's Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger will go off the pitch and behind the scenes with coaches, players, supporters, team organizers, and others involved with Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland talks about the team's big win after a two tough losses on the road.

sarah passey photo FC Naples forward Justin Weiss played his first minutes on the team against Union Omaha.

Later, you'll meet Justin Weiss, a forward for the team who played his first minutes this weekend. Weiss is a former college teammate with Karsen Henderlong, the team's leading scorer.

FC Naples 2025 FC Naples schedule

Now let's talk about tickets! Season tickets have sold fast, but there are still plenty of single-match tickets and ticket packs for a set number of matches. Check out the schedule above, then CLICK HERE to snag those tickets.

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.