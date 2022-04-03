Expected storms causes major delays and headaches at RSW airport

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida International Airport was hit with major delays and cancellations on Saturday. This impacted hundreds of travelers and the employees who work for the airlines.

More than 50 flights were canceled and delayed because of the expected weather. Fox 4 went to the airport and spoke with travelers. When speaking with them, many gave the same reaction, a sigh of frustration.

Watch the video above to hear about their experience.

A worker with one of the airlines at RSW told FOX 4 that there were more than a 100 cancellations and delays and Delta wasn't able to get a flight out.

