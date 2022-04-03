Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Expected storms causes major delays and headaches at RSW airport

RSW foot traffic
WFTX
RSW foot traffic
Posted at 10:32 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 22:42:29-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida International Airport was hit with major delays and cancellations on Saturday. This impacted hundreds of travelers and the employees who work for the airlines.

More than 50 flights were canceled and delayed because of the expected weather. Fox 4 went to the airport and spoke with travelers. When speaking with them, many gave the same reaction, a sigh of frustration.

Watch the video above to hear about their experience.

A worker with one of the airlines at RSW told FOX 4 that there were more than a 100 cancellations and delays and Delta wasn't able to get a flight out.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4