Exotic Pet Amnesty Day set for January 13 in Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.-- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Naples Zoo are holding an Exotic Pet Amnesty Day event on Saturday, January 13 in Naples.

People can surrender their exotic pets at the event, whether they are being kept legally or illegally, without penalty. The Exotic Pet Amnesty Program offers a legal alternative to releasing exotic pets that owners can no longer keep and helps to reduce the number of nonnative species being introduced into the wild.

This free event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Naples Zoo, 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples, FL 34102.

Animals will be made available for adoption after 2 p.m. Exotic pet adopters need to be experienced and must have already applied and been approved by the FWC. Potential adopters should bring their acceptance letters and any necessary permits with them.