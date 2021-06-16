Ex-wife of Publix shooter speaks out

WFTX — The ex-wife of a Palm Beach County man who gunned down a 69-year-old grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside a Publix last week said she's "disheartened" by recent comments from the county sheriff.

RELATED: Woman, year-old grandson, gunman killed in shooting at Publix grocery store in Florida

Monica Wall released a written statement through her Attorney Bryan Raymond on Tuesday, expressing her condolences to the family of the victims.

Wall said her ex-husband suffered from mental illness and his family had made "numerous efforts to provide him with the care he needed."

Wall says sheriff Ric Bradshaw mentioned her in a press conference insinuating she and her family should have done more to prevent the tragedy.

The family asked for help from deputies numerous times, the statement says, and was surprised to learn he had obtained a gun.

The sheriff's office has gone on record disputing Wall's claims, saying at no time was the man's mental status mentioned in their two prior encounters with Monica Wall.