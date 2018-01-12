Ex-employee says Ulta Beauty resells used products

Michael Cadigan
10:40 PM, Jan 11, 2018
A former employee claims Ulta Beauty forced her to reseal and then resell returned items at the store she worked at.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A former makeup consultant says a beauty store she used to work at would reseal returned items and then resell them. She posted her claims on social media.

The woman's social media posts went viral. Shoppers concerned when they heard about her claims.

"I pretty much buy my whole face here, so that's gross to know," said Jamielee Karvcov, before she went inside a local store. "I was always under the impression that they threw things away when you returned it," she added.

The former Ulta employee worked up in a store in the Midwest. She said on social media her manager would make the employees clean out foundation with q-tips. She also tweeted about wiping down lip palettes with alcohol.

 

"It definitely leaves a bad taste in your mouth," said Monica Evenson, after she saw the conversation on social media. "I'm going to be more cautious when I buy stuff," she added.

Other Ulta employees across the country shared their stories on social media. One posted about used makeup being sold in an Orlando store.

4 In Your Corner reached out to Ulta Beauty to see if they received complaints about Southwest Florida locations.

A spokeswoman sent out this statement, "Every day, we aim to offer the best guest experience. This includes efforts to safeguard the integrity of products we sell. We take seriously our responsibility to provide safe, high quality products. The actions are inconsistent with our practices and while we investigate, we want to emphasize that we do not allow the resale of any opened or used items in our stores."

Ulta customers in Cape Coral hope that's the case.

"Think we kind of take companies at their world when things are getting thrown away," said Karvcov. "Hope that's true," she added.

 

 

