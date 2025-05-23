'Everything in the estuary has trouble': Tracking the impact of algae in Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. — Scientists are tracking floating mats of cyanobacteria that have been found on both sides of the Sanibel Causeway since May 16th.

“There is an excess of this algae because there’s an excess of nutrients, phosphorus especially, is in the sediments,” said Dr. Rick Bartleson. “Phosphorus that’s in the sediments has come from a watershed, including ground water, from septic systems.”

Experts tell Fox 4 community corespondent Stephen Pimpo that the problem with mats of cyanobacteria floating in the water has gotten worse since 2018:

Scientists tracking floating mats of cyanobacteria sighted in Sanibel

Dr. Bartleson, a research scientist for the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, explained that this floating bacteria is caused by an overgrowth of algae. And while he says swimmers are safe, it causes other problems.

“They can cover up the sea grass beds, kill the sea grass and they also add nitrogen to the system,” said Dr. Bartleson, adding that the excess nitrogen can cause Red Tide.

Fox 4 spoke with Sanibel beach-goers to hear their reaction to the algae and bacteria in the water.

“I think that’s horrible and whatever anyone can do to help with that situation, they should get on it right away,” said Yosie Gomez, adding that she visits the beach every few weeks from Fort Myers.

When the algae dies, Dr. Bartleson said it can take up the oxygen in the water, which could kill a whole estuary.

He said the image below is what that phenomenon looks like at the Matlacha Pass. The photo was taken Thursday and Dr. Bartleson said it has happened multiple times there since 2020:

Courtesy: SCCF This is what the dead algae looks like in Matlacha Pass.

“The fish have trouble, the clams, everything in the estuary has trouble,” he said, describing the environmental fallout.

As the water heats up, it will only get worse.

“The nearshore fish go away, go somewhere where there’s more oxygen,” said Dr. Bartleson. “People in Matlacha Pass that give kayak tours, they basically have to go somewhere else.”

Dr. Bartleson said the best way to fight against this is to stop the nutrients from getting to the estuary.

He believes the best ways to do so are to convert individual septic systems to a centralized sewer system, as well as treating phosphorus in all water plants.

While Dr. Bartleson said that SCCF’s policy department is working towards that goal, he says the expensive and time-consuming venture would likely need help from the state.