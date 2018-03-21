Everglades hiker rescued by Collier County Sheriff's office

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.-- A hiker was rescued from the Everglades, by Collier County deputies.

Deputies say a hiker got lost in the Everglades on Monday, March 19th, 2018, in the evening. Deputies and dispatchers worked for 16 hours to rescue him.

At first, their helicopter wasn't able to get the hiker because of the darkness and dense vegetation. So, deputies went in on foot to get the man, but they came across water moccasins.

Deputies then had to postpone the rescue for a day. A team was able to go back into the swamp later and rescue the hiker.



The sheriff's office posted this video to their Facebook page.