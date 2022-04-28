Everblades take 2-1 series lead

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Florida Everblades takes game three over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Wednesday night.

Alex Aleardi scored a power-play goal 7:41 into overtime to propel the Florida Everblades to a 4-3 victory in game three of the 2022 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs South Division Semifinal.

The Everblades take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The series continues with game four Friday night in Greenville, when the Blades and Rabbits meet up again at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 pm.

If necessary, the Everblades will host game six of the division semifinal series on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 7:30 pm inside Hertz Arena.