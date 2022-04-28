Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Everblades take 2-1 series lead

FloridaEverblades.png
WFTX
FloridaEverblades.png
Posted at 6:46 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 06:46:43-04

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Florida Everblades takes game three over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Wednesday night.

Alex Aleardi scored a power-play goal 7:41 into overtime to propel the Florida Everblades to a 4-3 victory in game three of the 2022 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs South Division Semifinal.

The Everblades take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The series continues with game four Friday night in Greenville, when the Blades and Rabbits meet up again at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 pm.

If necessary, the Everblades will host game six of the division semifinal series on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 7:30 pm inside Hertz Arena.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4