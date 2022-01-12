Everblades seeks photos ahead of First Responder Night

ESTERO, Fla. — The Florida Everblades wants your help in celebrating frontline workers.

The Blades will host First Responder Night during their Jan. 22 game against the Atlanta Gladiators. Cape Coral Professional Firefighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association are co-sponsors of the event.

A special tribute video is planned for one of the intermissions that will include photos of nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters, teachers, and all other frontline personnel submitted by fans.

If you or a family member would like to submit a photo to be recognized during the first responder slideshow on the jumbotron, please send your pictures to frontdesk@floridaeverblades.com.

Submissions should include the name of those in the photo along with the position held. Fans are welcome to submit multiple photos.

Photos should be in a .JPEG, .PNG or .PDF file format and should be submitted by Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5:00 p.m. EST.