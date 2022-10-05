Everblades move two preseason games due to Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Everblades announced today that the preseason games on Thursday, Oct. 13, and Friday, Oct. 14 against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena have been officially moved.

The Blades will travel to Orlando to play the games instead.

The games were moved due to Hertz Arena serving as a community shelter in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

For questions call the Florida Everblades main office at (239) 948-7825.

The home opener is scheduled for Saturday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

The night will be highlighted by the raising of the 2022 Kelly Cup Championship banner.

