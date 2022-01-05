Everblades' Johnson recalled to Columbus

ESTERO, Fla. — Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson is heading back to Ohio.

The team announced Johnson was recalled to the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Johnson has appeared 10 games this season for the Everblades and posted a 6-3-1 record, according to a team handout.

During the 2020-21 season, Johnson was signed by the Columbus Blue Jackets and joined their Taxi Squad for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

In addition to his time with the Everblades, Johnson has been aligned with the AHL’s Binghamton Devils and the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder.

Over his career, Johnson has appeared in 80 professional games, posting an overall record of 40-30-8 with a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

Johnson is a Michigan native and a former collegiate standout at the University of North Dakota.