Estero High School football team rallies around one of its own

FORT MYERS, FLA — Between raking, laying grass, and some laughs, it became clear Thursday that Estero High School's football team takes "family" pretty seriously.

"We talk about being a family at Estero High School, 'one team, one family,'" said team character coach Matt LeLievre, "It's really about serving our community and serving others, serving your other brothers."

The band of brothers came out to help one of their own, James Vasiloff, who recently lost his father to cancer. And whose house was in need of landscaping.

It's a level of kindness that LeLievre says is reinforced, through weekly community meetings.

"It's really an opportunity where we get to speak truth to them and in that truth and that trust and relationships are built," he said.

And the generosity doesn't stop there.

"I told him about James losing his father four months ago, he stepped up to the plate and said we'll take care of it. You bring some bodies from football and we'll take care of it," said LeLievre.

The mulch and grass that they used were supplied free of charge, by Faustino Torres, owner of Watering Technologies.

Torres says giving back, in this case, was a no-brainer.

And he adds that he hopes to see more acts of kindness in the community at a time when we all could use some more positivity.

"You know when you do something like this it's like everything washes away and everything is [replaced by] a smile. That's how I see it," said Torres.

LeLievre also tells FOX 4 that the best way for the community to support these kids, by showing up to their games on Friday nights.