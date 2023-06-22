EPA: Fort Myers community at higher risk of cancer due to high levels of ethylene oxide

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reaching out to residents surrounding commercial sterilizers that release high levels of the chemical ethylene oxide (EtO) into the air.

One area of concern is the American Contract Systems in Fort Myers located at 11600 Adelmo Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33966.

EtO is a colorless, odorless gas that is primarily used for sterilization purposes.

The EPA has regulated EtO emissions for 30 years, however, in 2016, new scientific information revealed that EtO is more toxic than previously understood.

This prompted the EPA to conduct nationwide analyses.

The data conducted by EPA revealed that certain communities near commercial sterilizers could have elevated cancer risks due to lifetime exposures to EtO.

The EPA says inhalation of EtO at elevated levels over a lifetime can increase a person’s risk of getting cancer.

However, single-day exposures to the concentrations found in residential communities normally do not pose an immediate threat to an individual’s health.

The EPA has determined that Fort Myers neighborhoods in the vicinity of American Contract Systems may have an elevated lifetime cancer risk.

The EPAissued a new set of protection measures to limit EtO emissions from commercial sterilizers and is seeking input from the public

The Agency is working with American Contract Systems and other commercial sterilizers across the country to find ways they can voluntarily implement early emission controls to reduce risk.

The first proposal is to strengthen emission standards for the 86 commercial sterilizers that are currently operating across the country as well as for new sterilizers. If finalized, this will reduce the amount of EtO emitted from commercial sterilizers by 80 percent and will reduce risk in nearby communities.

The second proposal is a broad set of new protections under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) that will reduce the risk for all workers who use EtO to sterilize things and for others who work, live, or go to school near sterilization facilities.

To learn more about the proposed rules and how to comment, please visit www.epa.gov/eto.

The EPA says if you have health-related concerns, please contact your local health department.

The EPA is saying the risk gradually increases as you get closer to the American Contract Systems facility.

The EPA will host virtual community meetings on Thursday to provide residents and workers an opportunity to learn more about EtO and how to submit comments on the recently proposed rule and decision.

The community can participate via Zoom.

A recording of the meeting will be available at www.epa.gov/fl/fort-myers-fl-americancontract-systems-fort-myers-facility.

