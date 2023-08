ENGLEWOOD, Fla — Englewood and South Venice residents are filling up sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Idalia.

Cars lined up at South County Fleet Facility on 4571 Englewood Road in Venice, Tuesday morning to get sand.

People placed a bag into a cut-open cone, shovel sand into the bag and then pick the bag out of the cone.

Parts of Englewood are under evacuation for Hurricane Idalia.