Englewood Beach goers feel impacts of Red Tide

ENGLEWOOD BEACH, Fla. — Walking on Englewood Beach, you can hear the sound of coughing from many beach goers with.

People on the beach said they definitely feel the impact of red tide in the water. Red tide Levels are elevated at this time for Costal Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties including the Manasota Key.

"It really gets to you where you end up coughing," said Kathi Halbert an Ohio resident as she coughed. “As soon as I walked out, I can feel it, it’s in my throat.”

Halbert wasn't the only one on the beach coughing up a storm. Red tide is a microscopic algae that produces toxins that kill fish but also can make it difficult to breath.

“You can definitely feel it, when it gets windy you can feel it in your lungs it’s a little irritable,” said John Peacock a visitor from Massachusetts.

Halbert said when coming to the beach she thought "oh it's not going to be bad," something many on the beach thought. Everyone Fox 4 spoke with on the beach where either from the north or midwest and didn't want to cancel their beach trip. However when a wave comes in and the wind shift, there is a whiff from the red tide.

“We researched it, we are all healthy and don’t have any preexisting conditions, so we feel good,” said David Lawton, a Massachusetts resident.

“I think that is a good assessment, you have to really listen to your body," said Dr. Mike Parsons, a Marine Science professor from FGCU.

Dr. Parsons added that the typical Red tide event starts at the end of September and ends in late January or early February in Southwest Florida. When asked if it will get any worse he said it's way too early to say but does believe it will be around a few months and right now we are playing the waiting game.

"How is Hurricane Ian affecting Red tide, will the waves keep blowing onshore consistently like we have had the past couple of weeks? That keeps Red tide right up against the shore,” Dr. Parsons said.

He stressed there are a lot of factors, but it's mainly determined by the winds since Red Tide starts offshore then is pushed onshore by westerly winds.

Dr. Parsons added that it's a coincidence that this Red tide event happened so close to Hurricane Ian—and experts say they saw the same thing happen after Charley and Irma.

He added that when it comes to the algae and bacteria from the storm, it should be cleared up within the next month or so, however with so much debris it's hard to tell.

The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County issued a Health Alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near Whidden Key; E of (Lemon Bay) and Buccaneer Bend; W of (ICW). This is in response to a water sample taken on 11/7/2022.

The public should exercise caution in and around these areas.

Look for informational signage posted at most beaches. • Stay away from the water, and do not swim in waters with dead fish.

Those with chronic respiratory problems should be especially cautious and stay away from this location as the red tide can affect your breathing.