Employee arrested for battery after political debate

NAPLES, Fla. -- A Michigan man is accused of attacking his boss and destroying equipment in a work truck after getting into a political argument Wednesday.

47-year-old Kientira Thomas of Gaylord, Michigan is facing charges of Battery and Criminal Mischief and is being held in the Collier County Jail.

According to a sheriff's office report, Thomas was riding in a mobile detailing work truck Wednesday morning and began arguing in a political debate with his boss, who was driving the truck. The victim and a witness inside the truck say the argument escalated quickly until Thomas began punching his boss in the head, causing the victim to pull over at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Manatee Road.

The victim exited the vehicle and Thomas reportedly smashed the vehicle's radio/navigation system.

When deputies arrived, Thomas aggressively approached the police cruiser and attempted to climb inside, demanding to be taken to jail.