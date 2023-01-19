Embracing Our Differences exhibition at Butler Park

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The City of North Port is hosting 2023 Embracing our Differences exhibit from March 22nd - April 19th.

The exhibit features 50 images created by local, national, and international artists reflecting their interpretations of the theme “enriching lives through diversity and inclusion.”

This event is free to the public and will feature local arts and education organizations through interactive booths. Tours of the exhibition and food trucks will be available on-site for guests to enjoy.

The exhibit will celebrate its 20th anniversary as well as its expansion into North Port with a Grand Opening Celebration on March 25 from noon to 3 p.m. at Butler Park, 6205 W. Price Blvd.