LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Board of County Commissioners has approved a plan to allow all-electronic tolling to be permanent on the Cape Coral, Midpoint, and Sanibel Causeway bridges.

The approved plan also means the Board will return to the same tollway fee structure that was in place before the pandemic, including reinstating the $3 administrative fee motorists who do not have transponders.

The fee was suspended last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that all-electronic tolling will be the standard going forward, the $3 administrative fee for toll-by-plate will be reinstated in October. That means the toll on the Cape Coral and Midpoint bridges will be $2 with a transponder and $5 for pay-by-plate, including the administrative fee. Likewise, the toll on the Sanibel Causeway will be $6 by transponder or $9 for toll-by-plate.

Motorcycles could face paying the same rate as standard passenger vehicles. If approved it would begin in October.

For more information on LeeWay, Lee County’s tolls program, go to click here.

