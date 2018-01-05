Elderly woman seriously injured in Port Charlotte Crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- A vehicle collision at a Port Charlotte intersection Friday morning sent at least one driver to the hospital.

According to Charlotte County Fire & EMS, It happened at the intersection of Atwater Street and Hillsborough Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved, each with just a driver inside.

One of the drivers, described as an elderly woman, was trauma alerted to Lee Memorial in serious condition.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating this crash and will provide updates soon.