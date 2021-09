COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 6-foot alligator bit a 74-year-old woman while she was gardening Thursday morning.

It happened in the Verona Walk community, Thursday around 8:30 a.m.

Rescue crews say the woman was near a residential canal when she got bit.

They say she used a shovel to scare it away.

She was taken to the hospital.

If you see the alligator, call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-4286.