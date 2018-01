COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are on scene conducting a death investigation after two elderly people were found dead inside of a Naples home, Saturday morning.

It happened at a home located on Lanatana Way in The Club at Old Cypress, the Collier County Sheriffs Office said in a statement.

Deputies say the couple was found by a Care Giver shortly before 10:00 A.M. this morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.