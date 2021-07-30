Efforts to help a couple struck by lightening includes Tim Tebow

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Brent Jerome passed away after being struck by lightning on Sanibel, but an effort is already under way to help his family. It even includes a big name like Tim Tebow.

He was a father and this afternoon we learned a big supporter of this minor league group Colorado Fireflies. After his death the team decided to put an autographed Tim-Tebow jersey is now on the line for this cause.

The team posted a video to Facebook announcing their efforts to pitch in. This is what the video said:

"During this difficult time for their families the fireflies would like to is support the family by auctioning off a jersey signed by Tim Tebow. One hundred percent of the money will be given to the family at the close of the auction,”

Brent’s wife was also struck and is still recovering from her injuries. The man who helped the couple and gave CPR to Brent, told us about the heartbreaking scene.

"We saw the kids touching them, like hey mom, mom! Or dad, dad! That’s when we ran over to them, and we realized that they were unconscious,” he said.

He says he just wishes the best for the family and he isn’t alone. The couple’s church family, downtown church in Columbia, South Carolina also started a donation fund for the family.

As people give their well-wishes, we should also point out that Brent Jerome was an organ donor. The family’s church says that through his organs, he has an ability to save other lives.