Edison Mall to host the inaugural SWFL Black Expo

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Edison Mall is celebrating Black Culture with the Inaugural SWFL Black Expo.

In partnership with the Dunbar Festival Committee, De' Marshawn's Salon & Makeup Studio, and SWFL Impact Partners, will host the inaugural SWFL Black Expo.

Community, business, charity, and a mall come together to offer our community one-of-a-kind, local products while encouraging genuine connections with those who provide them.

They will be highlighting minority businesses of all types in the SWFL area.

“The most important thing is giving the black businesses…the black owned businesses…an area where they come…they can join together…they can show what they’re offering to the community…and build the business," said Jacquelyn McMiller.

The event will take place from Friday, April 9th, 11 am to 5 pm, Saturday 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.

The SWFL Black Expo will feature a designated kid zone with crafts and activities, seminars, workshops, and speakers for the brand-new entrepreneur to the seasoned business professional.

There will be vendors, food trucks, and more. An opening reception is scheduled for April 9th with Lee Pitts Live hosting in the Food Court of the Edison Mall.

The event is free to the public.

A portion of the proceeds from this signature event will go to fund and expand local black-owned 501c3 nonprofits in the area.

Edison Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In the continued need to address COVID-19, the town center has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective immediately and until further notice.

These additions include the following guidelines:

Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

Do not gather in groups.

Adhere to each tenant's COVID-19 policies.

Adhere to all federal, state, and local regulations, recommendations, and mandates regarding COVID-19.

The Code of Conduct is posted at the town center and available online.