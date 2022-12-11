Edison and Ford Winter Estates host Holiday Market

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Edison and Ford Winter Estates is hosting a Holiday Market with craft vendors and holiday merchants on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Booths will be situated between the Banyan tree and the Banyan Café.

A large variety of vendors will have handmade gift items available for sale, including beeswax soy candles, soaps, jewelry, cards, coloring books, bags, charcuterie boards for dogs, cookies, pottery, books, essential oils, and artwork made with coconuts, palm fronds, and seashells.

Parking and admission to the market are free.