Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

East Lee County High School student found with gun

Lee County Sheriff's Office leading investigation
items.[0].image.alt
Lee County Schools
Lee County Schools District logo
Lee County Schools
Posted at 5:41 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 17:41:33-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A student at East Lee County High School was found in possession of a firearm Friday afternoon.

There are no reports of physical harm to students or school staff after the incident.

East Lee County High School principal Melissa Robery sent a message to inform the school's community.

"There is zero tolerance at East Lee County High School and the School District of Lee County for this kind of behavior so in addition to the legal consequences, the student(s) involved will be disciplined to the fullest extent," Robery said. "We are very grateful for and want to thank the student who provided the tip and the teacher who immediately used our security notification system so that our administrators and SROs could quickly respond."

She also says parents and guardians can use this as an opportunity to have a conversation with students about school safety and reporting suspicious activity to the proper authorities.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4