Early registration open for Pan-Florida Challenge Cancer Ride

NAPLES, Fla. — A record number of riders are expected for the upcoming Pan-Florida Challenge ride.

Early registration for the 2022 Pan-Florida Challenge Cancer Ride is now open through December 15. The ride will take place on March 26-27, and riders who sign up before the December 15 deadline will have reduced registration fees and fundraising goals.

Click here for more information about registration.

“We are very excited to see more and more riders registering every day for the 2022 ride,” Jeri Goetz, Executive Director at Pan-Florida Challenge, said. “Every person who takes part in our ride is making a difference in the lives of those who are fighting cancer. With their support and fundraising dollars, we are one step closer to preventing cancer, and we are able to provide a nutritious meal to a hungry child. We are looking forward to seeing you at this year’s ride.”

Pan-Florida Challenge’s mission is dedicated to cancer prevention, research and patient support. The organization provides nutritious meals to underprivileged and hungry children, in an effort to prevent cancer later in life as malnutrition has been shown to increase the risk of developing cancer. In addition, Pan-Florida Challenge partners with organizations, such as Moffitt Cancer Center, to fund cancer research and support for cancer patients of all ages and their families. Every dollar raised by the riders directly supports Pan-Florida Challenge’s mission.

