Early-morning storms increase crash potential in SWFL

A series of early-morning storms are rolling through Southwest Florida, and drivers need to be on-guard for slick roads.

Several crashes have already been reported as of 5:30 a.m. throughout Lee County. While the heavy rains have not explicitly been named as a cause of these crashes, they are contributing to poor visibility at times as they roll through.

Certified Meteorologist Trent Aric expects this round of storms to clear Southwest Florida by 9 a.m. when they exit Charlotte County.

