Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Early-morning storms increase crash potential in SWFL

Heavy rains and lightning will dot Southwest Florida Friday morning, so be safe on the roads.
lightning520.gif
Posted at 5:44 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 07:04:56-04

A series of early-morning storms are rolling through Southwest Florida, and drivers need to be on-guard for slick roads.

Several crashes have already been reported as of 5:30 a.m. throughout Lee County. While the heavy rains have not explicitly been named as a cause of these crashes, they are contributing to poor visibility at times as they roll through.

Certified Meteorologist Trent Aric expects this round of storms to clear Southwest Florida by 9 a.m. when they exit Charlotte County.

Watch Fox 4 Morning News from 6-11 a.m. for complete coverage and see your forecast for the rest of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4