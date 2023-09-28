Early morning car fire causes traffic delay on I-75

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Fire and EMS is investigating a deadly crash on I-75 this morning.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS says they responded to a single-vehicle fire around 6:30 a.m.

They say when first responders arrived on the scene they discovered a victim in the vehicle who was pronounced dead on scene.

According to Charlotte County Fire and EMS, the fire was quickly extinguished and is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Charlotte County Fire and EMS Fire Marshal.