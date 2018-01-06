Eagle Creek Florida Charities raises money for employees

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. ---- The Eagle Creek Florida Charities raised money to assist those who suffered loses during Hurricane Irma.

The charity raised over $29,000.00 and distributed the money to employees who work for Eagle Creek Gold and Country Club.

A spokesperson for Eagle Creek says employees have been dedicated in responding immediately to help cleaning up and restoring the Eagle Creek community after Hurricane Irma.

Eagle Creek Golf and Country Club is a small, private gated community located between Naples and Marco Island.