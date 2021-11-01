Eagle Cam viewers see bird attack live

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Eagle-eyed viewers of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam were shocked to see a predator or a rival bird attacking the perching spot of local celebrities Harriet and M15 early Monday morning.

Just before 2:45 a.m. Monday, with a nightvision camera pointed directly at the two eagles, an unidentified bird swooped into shot and began fighting with one of the pair. After a few seconds, the fighting fowl fell out of the tree.

Webcam visitors from as far as Michigan contacted Fox 4 worried about the fate of Harriet and M15. The pair bonded in 2015 and have been stars of the Eagle Cam for years. During their time on the webcam, they have parented several generations of eaglets and survived other scrapes with rivals.

It has not been confirmed which eagle was attacked or by what. They have been attacked by owls frequently in the past.

After a few hours with one eagle on the branch, the partner reappeared without any obvious signs of injury. The duo snuggled close together for a few moments before apparently resuming their morning as planned.

As of Monday morning, the webcam's Facebook page had not updated visitors about the incident.