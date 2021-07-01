E-Role: Lee County's answer to cross-training

LEE COUNTY — In some workplaces, you have the ability to cross-train in other departments.

Within the Lee County system, they call this the "E-Role" program. Specifically, it's designed to make sure that members with any one department can help out another in the event of a public emergency.

Take, for example, a pandemic.

Lee County Public Safety saluted Art and Sheryl (no last names provided) on their Facebook page as two examples of E-Role in action.

Originally employees with the Lee County Library, Art and Sheryl were called into service with the public safety department last year due to shifting needs brought on by the pandemic.

The public safety department's Facebook posts lauds the pair as "demonstrating that we're all in this together."