Duplex fire in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, FLa. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a duplex fire on the 2400 block of Lola Ave South.
Crews were at the scene at 1:10pm and reported no injuries.
The Red Cross is assisting the adults and children that have been displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
🔥 Structure Fire: Crews responded at 1:10pm to a fire in a duplex on the 2400 block of Lola Ave S. No injuries. Red Cross is assisting the displaced adults and child. Cause of fire will be under investigation.— Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) January 23, 2022