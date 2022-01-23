Watch
Duplex fire in Lehigh Acres

Posted at 5:02 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 17:02:55-05

LEHIGH ACRES, FLa. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a duplex fire on the 2400 block of Lola Ave South.

Crews were at the scene at 1:10pm and reported no injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting the adults and children that have been displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

