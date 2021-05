FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crime Stoppers is looking for two unidentified black females who entered the Home Depot on SouthTamiami Trail and loaded multiple RING brand home video cameras and doorbell cameras into their bags.

This occurred on April 13th.

Crime Stoppers says the pair fled in a silver Acura sedan.

If you can ID these suspects, please contact Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or check out southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com to submit a tip.