LEE COUNTY, FLA — Fort Myers Police confirm overnight a dump truck took out a traffic signal that is just east of I-75.

FMPD says this happened at 3:38a.m.

Only one eastbound lane is open. FMPD says this will cause major delays and there is no ETA for the correction.

Police say the dump truck was in a traffic accident and took down the entire signal.

FPL is on scene.

